CLINTON — On May20 the Lyons Farmers Market will reopen at Four Square Park for the 2020 season. Well known for supplying high quality local produced products, this marks over 40 years of continuous Markets since starting in the 1970's. Market times and hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. The Market runs through October and often into November, depending on the weather. The biggest changes to be noticed this year will be the social distancing of the vendors and that only food and farm products will be for sale. Farm products will be items produced from plant or animals on the farm such as flowers, seeds, honey, eggs, meat, dairy products, etc. This could change later but right now the Governor has opened Farmers Markets in Iowa with those restrictions. The Market will also have a hand sanitizing station and follow social distancing guidelines. As the season progresses more fruits, vegetables and bakery items will appear. Support your local vendors as they are producing fresh, healthy and wholesome items. Vendors will again be accepting WIC and Senior Farmer Market checks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.