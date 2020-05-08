Plenty of sunshine. High 51F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 2:08 pm
Clinton, Iowa
CLINTON — The Baker reunion scheduled for June 14 has been cancelled due to the Covid 19 epidemic. It will be rescheduled for the second Sunday in June, 2021.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Janice C. Bannick, 81, of Bettendorf, formerly of Clinton, passed away Wednesday at the Bettendorf Health Care Center - Bettendorf, Iowa. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.