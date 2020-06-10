CLINTON — The Catholic Historical Center, 2520 Pershing Blvd., will be open for tours from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays for you to get out of the house and show out of town visitors what Clinton has to offer. Tours can also be offered by appointment by calling (563) 503-0349 or 243-3942. The Center, built in 1908, is on the National Register of Historic Places. It is also available for non-denominational weddings.
