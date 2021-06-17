DEWITT — Grace Lutheran Camp, 2675 242nd St., will host vacation bible school from 5 to 8:15 p.m.  June 27 to July 1 for children ages 3 to 5th grade students. The evening will begin with dinner at 5 p.m. followed by the program at 5:30 p.m. All appropriate aged children are invited to attend.

