FULTON, ILL. — Unity Christian recently released their second semester honor roll. Students achieving a 3.67 to 4.0 g.p.a. include seniors Andrew Appel, Emma Gabbard, Garrett Hlubek and Sofia Scott; juniors Ty Bickelhaupt, Lauren Steinhauer and Maizie Wicklund; sophomores Andy Eslick, Marissa Gabbard, Gabe Marcum, Faith Pluister, Michelle Striley, Alli Tegeler, Katie Wilbur, Carrie Willoughby and Adam Woods; freshmen Luke Holesinger and Samm Wilbur; 8th grade John Carter, Sophi Leathers and Isabella Middendorp; 7th grade Emily Merema, Abigail Middendorp and Willow Torres.
Students achieving 3.34 to 3.66 include junior Isaac Decker; sophomores Daniel Bork, Sarah Freeman and Molly Meurs; freshman Beth Freeman; 8th grade Amber Eslick, Dylan Wilkinson and Nathan Woessner; 7th grade Chase Crocker, Graham Foust, Abigail Freeman, Levi Tegeler and Addie Vance; 3.30 to 3.33 include senior Weston Hintz; sophomore Olivia Woessner and 8th grade Lilleigh Pluister.
