The Clinton Boat Club Bridge met recently at the Corner Deli. The top eight finishers were: 1. Peg Wolf and Mike Wolf; 2. Jan Wede and JoAnn Burmeister; 3. Mary Duhr and Kasu Rickertsen; 4. David McCann and Eleanor McCann; 5. Kay Seppelt and Pat Dawson; 6. Georgia Parks and Sue Peters; 7. Emily Delaney and Sherry Marlowe; and 8. Geneene Pals and Jim Carey.

