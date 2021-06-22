DEWITT — Entries will be accepted for the 2021 Clinton County Creative Arts Division from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 in the south end of the auditorium. Judging will be held July 21 and entries will be released on July 25.
The 2021 quilt will be on display at the fair and raffle tickets will be sold at that time. Quilt blocks will be collected for the 2022 quilt project. The theme will be fall harvest. The blocks will be 12 1/2" x 12 1/2". Please submit fall colors; any pattern will be accepted. Quilt blocks may be dropped off at Heartland Cottons, 615 10th St., Suite 3, DeWitt or Keeping You Sewing, 226 4th Ave. S., Clinton.
For class and entry information visit the Clinton County Iowa Fair webpage. For more information contact Colleen Flathers (563) 212-1481.
