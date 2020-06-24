CLINTON — Clinton Amvets Post #28 recently held their election of officers. Those elected include: Cindy Nufford, commander; Steve Bailey, 1st vice membership; Gean Moore, 2nd vice programs; Dan Sullivan, 3rd vice hospital; Bill Huebner, finance; Bob Bigwood, adjutant; Bob Markel, provost marshall; Phil Lemke, judge advocate; Bob Shepard, 3 year trustee; Wynn Bowden, 3 year trustee; Jock Hebdricks, 2 year trustee; Garth Huetter, 2 year trustee; Jim Winkel, 1 year trustee; and Ed Staszewski, service officer.
Any honorable discharged veteran, including the National Guard and Reserves, is eligible to join the Amvets. For more information call (563) 243-3252.
