CLINTON — The Clinton Boat Club dinner bridge group met recently at the Corner Deli and Ice Cream Shoppe. The winners were: 1. Helen Jennings and John Carlin 3,690; 2 . Emily Delaney and Sherry Marlowe 3,370; 3. Elaine Fishwild and Pat Miller 3,230; 4. Mary Duhr and Kasu Rickertsen 3,160; 5. Cindy Kaim and Dan Dawson 2,790; 6. Judy and Don Doughty 2,560; 7. Janice Wheelock and Marion Goerdt 2,170; and 8. Geneene Pals and Carol Hill 2,140. The next meeting of the group will be on Friday, June 18 at the Corner Deli.

