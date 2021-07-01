DEWITT — A town hall meeting preparing for RAGBRAI will begin at 6 p.m. July 12 at the DeWitt Operahouse Theatre. Come and hear the plans the volunteers have made and how you can get involved. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend.
