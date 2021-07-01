DEWITT — The Tunes in Town summer concert series will be held July 6 in the Lincoln Park band shelter. Food vendors begin serving at 5 p.m. and will feature Hillbilly Jacks BBQ, Chuckie's and Kelly Girls Wood Fire Pizza. A car show will be held and the band, The Hot Rods, will play, both from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free but tips will be collected to pay the band.

Tags

Trending Video