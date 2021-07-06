CLINTON – The River City Red Hatters met recently at the Corner Deli for the first time in a year. Martha Burnett and Jane Frampton won door prizes. Monday was chosen as the day to meet. The next meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. July 12 at the Corner Deli.
