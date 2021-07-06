DEWITT — The Tunes in Town summer concert will be held Tuesday, July 13 at the Lincoln park band shelter. Food vendors will begin at 5 p.m. followed by the band, 10 of Soul, from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free but tips will be collected to pay the band. Everyone is invited to attend.
Pam Reedy
