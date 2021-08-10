CLINTON  The Clinton Boat Club Bridge group met recently at Jenny's Diner. The winners were: 1. Eleanor and David McCann 5,580; 2. Carol Hill and Geneene Pals 4,660; 3. Mary Duhr and Kasu Rickertsen 4,050; 4. Helen Jennings and John Carlin 3,750; 5. Odelia Schrunk and Norma McDonnell 3,490; 6. Cindy Kaim and Dan Dawson 3,180; and 7. Judy and Don Doughty 3,080.

The next meeting of the Boat Club Bridge will be Friday Aug. 20 at Jenny's Diner.

