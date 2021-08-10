GOOSE LAKE — The Goose Lake seniors met recently with 25 in attendance. Blood pressure readings were taken. Doris Hoffmann is back home from the hospital and Ruth Dunham is currently hospitalized. Prayers to all who are ill. July birthdays were celebrated by Lois Meyermann who is 92, and Carol Struve. Peggy and Kevin Jenkins celebrated their anniversary. 500 winners were Doris Hoffmann, Shirlie Andresen and Joanne Corey. Bridge winners were Rufus Kruse and Jan Wede and door prize was awarded to Betty Wiebers. The seniors will meet at 1 p.m. Aug. 18 for an afternoon of card playing. All seniors are welcome to attend.
