DEWITT — Jordan Danielson and Jef Spradley will perform at TYCOGA Vineyard & Winery from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. Wrist bands are required for $5 per person, cash only for music. Wood-fired pizza will be available for purchase until 5 p.m. All beverages must be purchased from the winery. Everyone is invited to attend.

