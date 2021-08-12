DEWITT — The Summer Concert Series Tunes In Town will be held Tuesday, Aug. 17 in Lincoln Park band shelter, 6th Avenue and 11th Street. Food vendors will begin serving at 5 p.m. and the band, Vital Signs, will play from 6 to 9 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. Admission is free, but tips will be collected to pay the band.

