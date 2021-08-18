THOMSON, ILL.— The 27th Annual Min's Mississippi Walk/Run will begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 4 on the west end of Main Street. Registration will be held from 7 to 7:45 a.m. the day of the race. Pre-registration for the race is $13 by Aug. 27 ($9 for the shirt only) and a shirt is guaranteed. All late or race day registration fees are $15 ($10 for shirt only) and shirts are available while supplies last. Canine friends are welcome, however if the dog becomes mean or aggressive you will be asked to leave. Raffle tickets will be sold for a 4 hour fishing charter off the coast of Islamorada, Florida and for a sunset cruise for 2 people with KeyZ Charters. Raffle tickets are 1 for $5 or 5 for $20.
Money raised from this event will go toward the Melinda Ann Wilkinson Memorial Scholarship Fund which provides financial assistance to deserving graduating seniors from Thomson.
Race registration forms are available at local business, on www.Facebook.com/MinsWalkRun or by contact Melody Wilkinson at (815) 275-7298. You may also register onlin at www.GetMeRegistered.com/MinsMissMemRun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.