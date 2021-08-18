CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Jr. Producers 4-H club recently held their local achievement show. Results of the show are as follows:
Photography - Emma Ketelsen and Rieley Burken
Woodworking - Nathan Ketelsen
Home Improvement - Sophie Costello
Visutal Arts - Chloe Blanchard and Audrey Williams
Outstanding Nonlivestock Project - Sophia Costello; Honorable Mention - Rieley Burken
Dog - Graduate Novice B Obedience - Emma Ketelsen; Champion Dog - Emma Ketelsen
Horse - Two Year Old Halter - Calleigh Johnson; Champion Horse - Calleigh Johnson
Bucket Bottle Calf - Seniors and Intermediates: Holly Lamp, Garrett Lamp and Beth Lamp
Champion Senior/Intermediate Bucket/Bottle Calf - Garrett Lamp; Reserve Champion - Holly Lamp
Buckey Bottle Calves - Clover Kids - Reagan Blanchard, Camdon Johnson and Brady Blanchard
Clover Kids - Champion Bucket/Bottle Calf - Reagan Blanchard; Reserve Champion - Brady Blanchard
Swine - Derby Barrow - Beth Lamp and Garrett Lamp; Champion Hog - Beth Lamp; Reserve Champion - Garrett Lamp; and Champion Swine Showman - Beth Lamp
Dairy Heifers - Jersey - Junior Calves - Charleigh Blanchard 1st and Benson Blanchard 2nd; Crossbred - Junior Calves - Claire Blanchard 1st and Chloe Blanchard 2nd; Jr. Yearling Jersey Heifer - Charleigh Blanchard; Champion Dairy Heifer - Charleigh Blanchard; Reserve Champion - Chloe Blanchard; and Champion Dairy Showman - Charleigh Blanchard
Beef - Market Steer - Robert Schaefer and Beth Lamp; Champion Market Steer - Robert Schaefer; Reserve Champion - Beth Lamp; and Champion Beef Showman - Robert Schaefer
Overall Youngest Showman - Claire Blanchard
