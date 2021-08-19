DEWITT — The DeWitt Fire Department Lunch Stand Fundraiser will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the DeWitt Fire Station, 711 10th St. The menu includes a ribeye sandwich meal for $10; ribeye sandwich, $8; pork chop sandwich meal, $7; or pork chop sandwich, $5. The meal includes potato chips and choice of beverage. Proceeds help fund the equipment purchases necessary to maintain safety and protection. Tickets will be sold for a $1,000 travel voucher for a vacation getaway. Cost is $10 and the winner will be drawn at the lunch stand. You do not need to be present to win.

