DEWITT — The DeWitt Fire Department Lunch Stand Fundraiser will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the DeWitt Fire Station, 711 10th St. The menu includes a ribeye sandwich meal for $10; ribeye sandwich, $8; pork chop sandwich meal, $7; or pork chop sandwich, $5. The meal includes potato chips and choice of beverage. Proceeds help fund the equipment purchases necessary to maintain safety and protection. Tickets will be sold for a $1,000 travel voucher for a vacation getaway. Cost is $10 and the winner will be drawn at the lunch stand. You do not need to be present to win.
typed 8/19 DEWITT FIRE DEPT. LUNCH STAND FUNDRAISER Aug. 25
Trending Video
Pam Reedy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mark passed away peacefully in his sleep at Aspire Nursing Home in Muscatine. He was a very unique individual with a big heart. Rest Easy Sparky. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dating sites aren't for married men
- Unity Christian School fights eminent domain land seizure
- Camanche man injured in crane crash
- Letter to the editor: God, not man, controls climate
- Indelicato charged with drug offenses
- Man faces prison term for sexual abuse
- New pastor calls country church 'a special place'
- Miserable without makeup
- Doctor explains heart murmurs
- Census records population decline in Clinton, slight growth in DeWitt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.