DEWITT — Gordy and Debbie from Branson, Missouri, will be featured in Tunes In Town from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in Lincoln Park, 6th Avenue and 11th Street. The food vendor, Matthiesen's Catering, will begin serving at 5 p.m. Everyone is invited and admission is free but tips will be collected to pay the band.

