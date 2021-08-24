CLINTON — Boat Club Bridge was held recently at Jenny's Diner. Winners include: 1. Helen Jennings and John Carlin 4,390; 2. Eleanor and David McCann 2,740; 3. Cindy Kaim and Dan Dawson 2,640; 4. Elaine Fishwild and Pat Miller 2,530; 5. Carolyn Livingston and Becky Campbell 2,520; 6. Mary Duhr and Kasu Rickertsen 2,490; 7. Georgia Parks and John Mulholland 2,330; 8. LuAnn Farrell and Maurita Marx 2,250.
The group will meet Friday Sept.3 at Jenny's Diner.
