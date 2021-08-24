DEWITT — L&Q Armoire Boutique RE Grand Opening will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the new location, 208 11th St. (near Jorgies). The event will feature wine tasting, give aways, new fall clothes, cupcakes and goodies from Buttercream Bakeshop & Sprinkles. Everyone is invited to attend.
