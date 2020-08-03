CLINTON — The 2020 annual Wurster reunion of the descendants of Andrew and Elizabeth (Haering) Wurster has been cancelled due to the restriction of large gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
typed 8-3 wurster reunion cancelled
Pam Reedy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Clinton man charged with attempted murder in Thursday night shooting
- ADM responds to wrongful death lawsuit
- Iowa officials to enforce social distancing at bars, restaurants
- MercyOne returning to 'No Visitors' policy
- 11 Illinois counties at warning level for coronavirus
- Hildebrandt's walk-off sends Rebels to semis
- THE HERALD'S OPINION: Herald photo wasn't singling anyone out
- Peters charged in meth case
- City eyes roundabouts in reconstruction plan
- Original owners of The Frontier distance themselves from restaurant reboot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.