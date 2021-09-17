PHOTO EMAILED TO CHAR 9/17 1 P.M.
CLINTON — St. Mary's Class of 1955 recently held their 66th class reunion at Rastrelli's. The 65th reunion was cancelled due to Covid.
Seated are: Steve Doyle, Jovita Tieso, Bill Clark and Jean Klinkner Waterman; standing, Mercedes Hlubek Murphy, Mary Hayes Morris, Donna Trine Herkelman, Rose Darsidan Ward, Lorna Schultz Deering and Joe Nelson; back row, Rich Clary, John Lemke, Ed Bebensee, Ken Springer, Don Dodd, Tom Buckman, Jerry Schumacher and Allan Poole.
