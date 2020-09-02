On Monday, Aug 10, shortly after the lunch hour a mid-summer storm slammed into the town of Fulton taking this community and its inhabitants pretty much by a startled and shocking surprise. It hit the town and surrounding area with a mighty force the likes of which had not been seen in decades. This, only after it first flattened millions of acres of corn and soybeans in the State of Iowa or damaged or destroyed a high percentage of homes and businesses in Cedar Rapids and many smaller communities located in its wide path - and finally, our sister community of Clinton, where it inflicted great damage to several businesses and residences and toppled countless numbers of trees like toothpicks. The storm then came rampaging over the Mighty Mississippi with its sights squarely set on Fulton and that awe inspiring Cross standing on top of the Second Reformed Church on 14th Avenue located in the very heart of the community. For years this Cross has been a beacon and focal point for travelers driving up and down the busiest street in town reminding everyone who controls the powerful storms and mighty winds that blow throughout our world every day. In the daytime this Cross stands guard over the town and is visible throughout the community. At nighttime it shines brightly enveloping the surrounding darkness with its light to encourage all to look up and see that the Cross of Christ will always take out the darkness of the world. However, that light went out on Monday afternoon as this terrible storm hit Fulton. This particular storm, labeled a derecho, blew into town with straight-line winds around 1:30 p.m. and it did so with little advance warning. It did not blow out of town until nearly a half hour later as wave after wave of high wind gusts were recorded at speeds nearing 80 to 100 mph. Interestingly the stove in the kitchen of our home on Acker Road, located three miles east of Fulton, would finally stop at 1:53 p.m. and would not start again for over 127 hours. This storm will go down in Fulton's history as the standard by which all future summer storms will be measured. Before leaving town and heading for points eastward, it did tremendous damage to this community, which over its 185 year history has seen its share of destruction thrown at it by various acts of Mother Nature. Sadly, this storm will leave its mark for decades to come in the sheer number of trees greatly damaged or completely destroyed from their roots up. However, as powerful as this storm proved to be, it was no match for that remarkable Cross of Christ standing atop the roof of Second Reformed Church. It could not be taken down! The storm battered and beat at it and did everything in its power to destroy it but in the end the Cross was not defeated. Though it was leaning, it still stood crookedly upright. What a beautiful illustration this is for us as followers of Christ and members of His church. We will not be defeated by the storms of this life. Though we may at times lean on our faith as we tested by trials and struggles that come our way, with a strong faith in the Christ that died on that Cross for the sins of the world we are confident we will remain strong and upright and will overcome the tests of life with victory. And Christ will have the final victory of all of the forces of darkness and evil as symbolized by the terrible winds that attempted to topple that Cross standing high over the town of Fulton.
