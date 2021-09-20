CLINTON — The Bridge scores from the recent Boat Club Bridge meeting at Jenny's Diner are as follows: 1. Carol Hill and Geneene Pals 4,380; 2. Cindy Kaim and Kay Seppelt 3,760; 3. Emily Delaney and Sherry Marlowe 3,230; 4. Kasu Rickertsen and Mary Duhr 3,090; 5. Jodi Brown and Marion Goerdt 2,850; 6. Helen Jennings and John Carlin 2,780; and 7. Sue Peters and Georgia Parks 2,51. The group will meet Friday, Oct. 1 at Jenny's Diner.
typed 9/20 BOAT CLUB BRIDGE RESULTS
Trending Video
Pam Reedy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Henry "Jack" Lockhart age 85 of Clinton, died Saturday Sept. 18, 2021 at MercyOne, Clinton. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial at Clinton Lawn Cemetery held later date. The Pape Funeral Home assisting the family.
JEWELL [mdash] Monique M. Bachelder, age 81, died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, IA. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on 2021-09-22 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, Jewell, IA. A visitation will be held from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM on 2021-09-28…
Richard A. McGinnis, 58 passed away September 18, 2021 at his home - Bernard, Iowa. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family. Visit his full obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Richards pleads guilty to incest
- MercyOne Clinton Medical Center updates visitor policy
- Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
- City Council airs complaints about look of Alliant substations
- Family pet dies in house fire
- How do I make it right after cheating on my boyfriend?
- Van Lancker to run for Iowa Secretary of State
- Machines look for bedrock at Clinton High School
- Clinton gets first win in 24 games with shutout of Maquoketa
- Green charged with drug offenses
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.