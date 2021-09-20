CLINTON — The Bridge scores from the recent Boat Club Bridge meeting at Jenny's Diner are as follows: 1. Carol Hill and Geneene Pals 4,380; 2. Cindy Kaim and Kay Seppelt 3,760; 3. Emily Delaney and Sherry Marlowe 3,230; 4. Kasu Rickertsen and Mary Duhr 3,090; 5. Jodi Brown and Marion Goerdt 2,850; 6. Helen Jennings and John Carlin 2,780; and 7. Sue Peters and Georgia Parks 2,51. The group will meet Friday, Oct. 1 at Jenny's Diner.

Tags

Trending Video