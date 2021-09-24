MORRISON, ILL. — The annual Morrison WaTanYe breakfast will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Morrison United Methodist Church. The breakfast will include breakfast casseroles, muffins, breads, cinnamon rolls, fruit and beverages. Cost is by donation and all proceeds will go towards various WaTanYe community projects. Police Chief Brian Melton will present a program on scams and frauds and what to do if you have been a victim. To make a reservation call Ann at (815) 772-7937 by Oct. 12.
