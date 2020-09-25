CLINTON — The Eastern Iowa Region recently received $2,859,080 from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) under the CARES Act. The Region is willing to provide funds to entities through a non-competitive request for proposal process known as an RFP. The funds are intended to be used to assist with necessary expenses incurred by providers due to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to continue to provide services to individuals with disabilities. Funds awarded will be on a reimbursement basis upon receipt of any required documentation.
For more information visit the EI Region website at: https://easterniowamhds.org
