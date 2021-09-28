CLINTON — Paul W. Curtis, chairman of the Board for the Moose Fraternity, will speak at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Clinton Moose Lodge, 1936 Lincolnway, as part of his travel across the state of Iowa. Curtis became the Chief Presiding Officer July 4 at the 133rd International Convention held in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information about the event call (563) 242-6102.

