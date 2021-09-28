CLINTON — Paul W. Curtis, chairman of the Board for the Moose Fraternity, will speak at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Clinton Moose Lodge, 1936 Lincolnway, as part of his travel across the state of Iowa. Curtis became the Chief Presiding Officer July 4 at the 133rd International Convention held in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information about the event call (563) 242-6102.
typed 9/28 PAUL CURTIS TO SPEAK AT MOOSE LODGE OCT. 14
Trending Video
Pam Reedy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Donald Glenn Hesse, 91, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away quietly with family members by his side on September 24, 2021, at Maggie's House in DeWitt. Arrangements are pending in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. www.schultzfuneralhomes.com
Ordean "Bud" McDermott, 96 of Clinton, passed away, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rock River Hospice Home - Sterling, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Carl John Planthaber, Jr., 76, of Camanche, Iowa, died Sunday at his home. Services are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig.
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. [mdash] Born and raised in Clinton, Iowa. Graduated from Clinton High in1959, Graduated from U of Iowa BA in 1962 and Law School in 1965. Practiced Law in Clinton from 1965 to 1971 and was City Attorney in 1968 & 1969. From 1972 to 2007 was in the banking trust field. …
Most Popular
Articles
- Fifty years unforgiven
- Students vandalize Happy Joe's during Homecoming, owner says
- Husband on the go
- Richards pleads guilty to incest
- Clary sent back to prison in vehicular homicide case
- Williams given suspended sentences in meth, heroin case
- Clinton school district officials ask board to require masks for students, staff
- Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
- Clinton school board votes against mask mandate
- Deputy sustains non-fatal gunshot wound Monday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.