Behind the mask this fall is a teacher who will give it her all.
The kids will be anxious, nervous and scared but with them will be a teacher who cares.
The days will look different there is no doubt. there will be no visitors coming in or out.
Desks in row, kids seated apart. Teachers now more than ever teaching straight from the heart.
Kids wearing coverings and staying six feet away, a challenge for most on any given day.
Washing hands and disinfecting several times a day in hopes of keeping the virus far, far away.
Lunch served in classrooms will be the new norm; keeping kids safe in any way, shape or form.
Recess, gym, music and art, for many kids this is their favorite part. But what will it look like? Will it even be? Another unknown we'll just wait and see.
Teachers doing their best to meet students needs, helping in any way and all ways to succeed.
Please remember this is hard for teaches too. Be patient, be supportive, that's what we all need to do.
Things will be much different this we all know, for all of these reasons please make it kindness you show.
Because, behind that mask this coming fall is a teacher who is truly giving it her all.
Ashley Haskell
