We all want honest, capable people representing us in government on the local, state and national level. In the midst of a pandemic, fever people could meet the candidates in person. We depend on all types of media and endorsements to help us get to know the candidates and make our decisions on who to vote for. Positive ads are appreciated. I lived in Wheatland for many years and in this election I'm happy to say I personally know Rita Hart, candidate and resident of rural Wheatland. The negative ads I'm seeing about her are especially sickening. When there is nothing in her life, her character and her accomplishments to warrant degradation, then the opposition resorts to disgusting untruths and distortions. Rita Hart is worthy of our approval and our vote. She is the honest, capable person to best represent our district.
Mary Noel
Bettend`
