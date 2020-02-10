CLINTON — Geneene Pals and Carol Hill were first place winners in Clinton Boat Club Bridge recently with a score of 4,560. Second place was JoAnn Burmeister and Maurita Marx, 4,210; third, Emily Delaney and Sherry Marlowe, 3,960; 4th, Kathy Peters and Bill Willrett, 3,910; 5th, Elaine Fishwild and Lucy Melvin, 3,420; and sixth place went to Kathy Lorenzen and Jan Wede with a score of 2,590.
The group will meet at 5 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Corner Deli.
