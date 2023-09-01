CLINTON -- United Way of Clinton County’s annual fundraising efforts, that supports 20 local nonprofit agencies, has officially begun! Each community campaign is essential and provides individuals in need an outlet to critical resources. The campaign bears an added sense of importance due to the need of these resources being extremely prevalent during a time of record-high inflation. The fundraising goal has been set at $350,000 to meet the need of United Way partner agencies.
“United Way and our funded agencies would like to thank our community for its support of the 2022 Campaign that provided life changing services throughout Clinton County” said Andy Green, Executive Director of United Way of Clinton County. “While we are very proud of what we were able to achieve last year we know the need does not stop there. Many community members are still struggling and need our help, and many nonprofits rely on us to provide for those critical needs.”
By focusing on three main building blocks: education, financial stability, health and wellness, United Way of Clinton County makes certain that families have what they need to prosper in Clinton County. A strong economy depends greatly on the good health of its citizens. Healthy people may be able to work and obtain higher education, which contributes to personal wealth and regional prosperity. When basic needs are met, our community prospers which makes United Way of Clinton County’s support come full circle.
Donations to United Way of Clinton County go further than a donation to a single nonprofit. United Way looks for gaps and duplicates so that each dollar donated not only fulfills the needs everyone is aware of but also less obvious. An investment to United Way of Clinton County benefits multiple programs and the entire community. Your support leads to a brighter future for our county!
From tough times that affect our whole community to times that affect our neighbors, kids, and fellow community members, what we do now is essential to creating a better tomorrow.
You can make your donations through office campaigns, by visiting our website clintonunitedway.org, or by visiting our local United Way office.
