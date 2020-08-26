FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, Ben Cherington, right, arrives with team owner Bob Nutting, to a news conference where Cherington was introduced as the new general manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team, in Pittsburgh. All the unusual circumstances surrounding this abbreviated season create plenty of obstacles for teams looking to upgrade their rosters before Monday's, Aug. 31, 2020, trade deadline. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)