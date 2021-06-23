Landowners and agricultural producers enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program now can enroll in a 30-year contract through the Clean Lakes, Estuaries, and Rivers initiative, called CLEAR30. The USDA is expanding this water-quality focused program to be nationwide now.
CLEAR30 provides an opportunity for producers to build on their original 10- to 15-year CRP contracts and receive incentives for a 30-year commitment to water quality practices on their CRP land.
Eligible producers must have certain water quality-benefitting practices currently enrolled under continuous CRP or through the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program.
The program ensures conservation impacts and benefits remain in place for 30 years, reducing sediment, nutrient runoff and algae.
To sign up for CLEAR30, contact a USDA service center by Aug. 6. Contact information can be found at farmers.gov/service-locator.
