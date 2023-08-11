CLINTON--A Clinton man has been sentenced to up to 40 years in prison in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred at Hawthorne Woods apartments in February 2021.
Lewis Vaughn Sr., 45, had pleaded not guilty to an initial charge of first-degree murder. After one week of proceedings in April, a mistrial was declared when a Clinton County jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.
Prior to a retrial, court documents dated July 10 and signed by Vaughn withdrew his previous plea of not guilty and entered a plea of guilt accepted for the lesser-included charge of voluntary manslaughter along with abuse of a corpse and first-degree burglary.
Under Iowa Code, voluntary manslaughter is a Class C felony for which Vaughn was sentenced Thursday to prison for a period not to exceed 10 years with credit given for time spent in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case.
Abuse of a corpse, under Iowa Code, is a Class D felony for which he was sentenced to prison for a period not to exceed five years.
For the charge of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, he was sentenced to prison for a period not to exceed 25 years.
The sentences have been ordered to be served consecutively, with the Iowa Medical Classification Center Correctional Facility at Oakdale, Iowa, the designated reception center.
In a three-page letter dated July 25 that Vaughn wrote to Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Meghan Corbin, Vaughn calls the addition of a first-degree burglary charge “bogus” and says he was pressured by his attorney to accept a plea deal and was then ignored when he attempted to withdraw the plea two days later.
“I might be black, but I’m not stupid,” he writes. “I asked him why do I have to take a plea for a crime that I didn’t commit. He claimed that we would lose the retrial. I would then get life in prison that I didn’t deserve for a crime I didn’t commit.”
Vaugh was accused of fatally shooting Khalil Pugh on Feb. 23, 2021 at Hawthorne Woods apartments on Gateway Avenue, then hiding Pugh’s body in a dumpster in rural Clinton.
Testimony during the initial trial was given by Ja’Kwane Polidore, 28, who had become friends with Pugh a few years prior to the shooting. Together, they rented Apartment 12 at Hawthorne Woods until disagreements resulted in Pugh moving out in 2020.
Polidore testified that on the evening of Feb. 23, 2021, he was at Legends Sports Bar on Harrison Drive with Vaughn. Polidore didn’t have a vehicle, so Vaughn had picked him up at his apartment, leaving his gun there. Vaughn then drove himself, Polidore, and Polidore’s son to the establishment for dinner. Polidore was on his phone during the meal, having a disagreement with a female. Vaughn grabbed the phone and started talking to the female, himself, and swearing at her. Polidore testified that Vaughn was disrespecting the woman and that it upset him.
Polidore testified that he had Vaughn drive him back to his apartment and told him not to come back. He then went into the apartment, called a male friend whom he told to bring cigarettes and alcohol and tried to calm down. After the friend arrived, Polidore locked the apartment door. The two men were talking in a bedroom when Polidore heard the door unlock after about 15 minutes. He saw Vaughn, who had a master key, and then Pugh enter.
Polidore grabbed Vaughn’s gun he’d left in the apartment and fired a warning shot into the ceiling. The male friend fled the apartment. Polidore said he gave Vaughn the gun and that he and Pugh then got into a fight, ending up on the floor with Pugh starting to choke Polidore.
Polidore said he grabbed a wooden table leg and hit Pugh over the head with it. Pugh stopped choking him and Polidore went to the bathroom, saying he felt like he was going to vomit.
When he came out of the bathroom, Polidore testified, he saw Vaughn standing over Pugh, what was partly on the mattress, and that Vaughn twice fired the gun at Pugh’s head.
Polidore said Vaughn then called his wife to come over to help him get rid of Pugh’s body. The couple drove to Slop’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill on 13th Avenue North to retrieve Vaughn’s truck that he’d left there where just a few hours earlier he had been with Pugh.
They drove the truck back to Hawthorne Woods. Polidore said he and Vaughn used a sheet to carry the body to the second-floor balcony. They dropped it from the balcony, the body landing in the snow below. The two men then loaded it into the back of Vaughn’s truck. Authorities provided evidence to show Vaughn, followed by Jessica Vaughn in another vehicle, drove to a rural Clinton address where he put Pugh’s body in a dumpster. The remains of Pugh are believed to have ended up in the Clinton County landfill.
Polidore took a cab to his female friend’s home where he stayed until morning. He took a cab back to his apartment, but as it approached he could see police and got scared. Polidore told the cab driver to drop him off instead at a convenience store. He later got a ride to Vaughn’s house and hid in the basement.
Polidore left Clinton the next day for Davenport, where he took a bus to Louisiana, then another to Texas. He lived there until he was arrested on a drug warrant in 2022, more than a year after he fled Clinton. Upon returning to Clinton, he said, he told law enforcement officers what happened on Feb. 23 and 24, 2021.
Vaughn had chosen not to testify on his own behalf and no defense witnesses were called to the stand. Defense attorney Miguel Puentes, however, used his closing statements to offer an alternative theory that Polidore had shot Pugh and Vaughn had assisted him in getting rid of the body. Puentes said that Polidore wanted to give his version of events to Clinton police because he faced a drug charge that had brought him back to town and his testimony provided him legerage to bargain in that case.
In a rebuttal, Iowa Assistant Attorney General Doug Hammerand said evidence supported Vaughn’s guilt and that the testimony of Vaughn’s wife, Jessica Vaughn, indicated that Vaughn had wanted Pugh dead because he was going to tell police that Vaughn and Polidore were selling drugs.
Polidore pleaded guilty last month to a controlled substance violation charge that he was arrested for about two weeks after police found what they described as a violent crime scene at Hawthorne Woods apartments during the execution of a search warrant on Feb. 24, 2021 of Polidore’s apartment. In the bedroom, 19 individual clear bags collectively containing about 14.2 grams of what tested positive for the presumptive presence of cocaine based on a field test were located in a plastic storage container. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.
Fines totaling $2,395 that Vaughn has been further sentenced to pay have been suspended. He has been sentenced to pay, as well, restitution in the amount of $150,000 to Pugh’s son, Kharier Pugh, who is a minor. The restitution includes the contribution of funds to a local anti-crime organization.
