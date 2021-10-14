CLINTON – The No. 2 ranked team in Class 5A proved too much for the Clinton volleyball team on Thursday night, and they fell 3-0 to Pleasant Valley at home in their last regular season game.
Clinton fell 25-13, 25-14, 25-15 on Senior Night for the River Queens.
“We’re not going to win every game,” Clinton head coach Micah Cewe said “When we go down to the locker room there are emotions there because they care. Doing things right and caring for each other is one of the biggest things.”
The play started shaky, with Clinton fielding mistakes to give Pleasant Valley a quick lead in Set 1. There were two serving errors in the first four points played by the River Queens.
“Sometimes we start to hesitate on defense,” Cewe said. “I think to be a championship-style team, you can’t hesitate on defense. You have to attack the ball, even on defense. At times, we didn’t do that tonight. When we did, we played well and gaev ourselves a chance.”
After that, they got the serves in but still struggled defensively. The Queens struggled to play short hits off the block and cover behind hitters.
“They’re smart attackers,” Cewe said, “Our block was in great positions a lot of times, and that’s one of the reasons they tip. They’re smart attackers, but we need to stay on our toes.”
In the second set, the Spartans rattled off eight straight points before the Queens called a timeout and then scored a side out.
Pleasant Valley then started to get in their groove. The No. 2 ranked Spartans, who have three front row players over six-foot, used a plethora of quick and shoot sets on their offense to put the attack away.
“Their setter,” Cewe said. “The way she distributes the ball and puts it in the spots that hitters need it, that’s what makes it hard for us. That’s something that we really can’t control. We can defend and react against it as best as possible, but she really does a great job running their offense.”
The Clinton blockers got their hand on plenty, but the quick-running offense sent plenty to the floor.
Makayla Howard ended the night with seven kills. Noel Randecker had three. Both Howard and Ali House finished with three blocks a piece.
Howard and Jamie Greenwalt both had seven digs. Mya Price and Trinity Smith added six digs each.
The River Queens recognized their seniors Thursday night. Seniors Trinity Smith, Ali House, Kailyn Graves, Noel Randecker, Jamie Greenwalt, Payton Luett and Mya Price got their turn to be applauded by the Clinton faithful.
“There’s been ups and downs this year, but I think our senior class has done a really good job of keeping us together,” Cewe said.
The Queens do play at Yourd Gymnasium one more time, playing the first round of the Class 4A tournament at home next Tuesday.
“They felt the emotions tonight,” Cewe said. “Hopefully that has them saying they never want to feel this way again going into the postseason. We get Maquoketa here on our home floor which is nice, and we’ll do what we can with them.”
IRISH GO 3-0 IN TRC TOURNEY
MILES – The Prince of Peace volleyball team went 3-0 on the first day of the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament in Miles on Thursday night, setting up Saturday play at Cal-Wheat.
The Easton Valley River Hawks won two games, their only loss of the day coming to the Irish.
“The girls are starting to peak just at the right time,” Prince of Peace head coach Stacie Kenneavy said. “e fought really hard to get come from behin victories in two of the three sets during our third match against Easton Valley. They are a good team and it’s always a fun battle when we play them.”
Prince of Peace beat Easton Valley 21-18, 16-21, 15-10.
Lilly Isenhour had nine kills and Sarah Moeller had five. Isenhour also led the team with 12 digs and Shannon Kenneavy added nine, along with 14 assists. Both Isenhour and Kenneavy had two blocks a piece as well.
The Irish also swept Midland 2-0 (21-15, 21-14). Isenhour also had nine kills and nine digs in that contest.
Prince of Peace beat Marquette in three (19-21, 21-11, 15-9). Sarah Moeller led in kills in that match with eight, while Isenhour put away seven.
The Tri-Rivers Conference tournament continues on Saturday.
FULTON BEATS AFC
FULTON, Ill. – The Fulton volleyball team took down Ashton-Franklin Center in two straight on Thursday, beating them 25-13, 25-18.
Kara Stoecker and Reese Dykstra led the offense with six kills each. Stoecker ended with two blocks as well.
Jersey Boysen served five aces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.