CLINTON --- The Vince Jetter Community Center, Clinton, IA announced today that it was awarded an American Water Charitable Foundation 2023 Water and Environment grant in the amount of $16,000, focusing on underserved youth water recreation, conservation and environmental education. The Vince Jetter Community Center is one of 23 grantee organizations in 11 states across the nation.
According to Tamra Jetter, Director of the Vince Jetter Community Center, "We are grateful and excited to be awarded this grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation so that we may offer educational and enriching events and programs for youth in Clinton, as begun by my Uncle Vince Jetter 30 years ago. This grant will help us break down barriers that many underserved teens experience, such as transportation, income limitations, discrimination, and access to healthy food choices. Increasing opportunities to spend time in the outdoors, developing awareness of water resources, safety around water, conservation, and the natural beauty all around us on the Mississippi River by participating in programs with experienced mentors and guides will benefit teens tremendously. Plans include field trips to Rock Creek Eco-Center, area watersheds and water parks, cookouts and events in Clinton Park, ecological programs, mentoring, water-based recreation, adding hydroponics and expanding Margaret's Gardens, providing swim passes and lessons at the Clinton municipal pool for families who otherwise cannot afford them, and neighborhood beautification. These are programs which will positively impact teens for years to come."
The Water and Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and aims to support high-impact projects and initiatives that further American Water’s commitment to ESG, as well as inclusion, diversity and equity.
“The American Water Charitable Foundation remains committed to participating and investing in organizations and programs that benefit the diverse communities served by American Water,” said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. “We are proud to further American Water’s ongoing commitment to being a good neighbor and strong partner in the community.”
