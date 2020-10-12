CLINTON — The National Institute for the Study of Transfer Students has declared the third week of October as National Transfer Student Week.
To celebrate, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is hosting a Virtual Transfer Fair from Oct. 19-23 online via Zoom.
Each day, the college will host an online info session covering a different transfer topic, making it easier for students and the community to learn more about the many transfer options available at Clinton, Muscatine and Scott community colleges. Participants will get to hear from past transfer students about their personal experiences, including helpful advice, biggest benefits and more.
To join in on the virtual sessions, visit eicc.edu/transferweek and click on the provided Zoom links during the designated day/time.
Schedule:
• Virtual Transfer Fair Day One – Public Universities: Monday, Oct. 19 from noon to 2 p.m.
• Virtual Transfer Fair Day Two – Private Colleges and Universities: Tuesday, Oct. 20 from noon to 2:30 p.m.
• Virtual Transfer Fair Day Three – Online/Hybrid Completion Programs: Wednesday, Oct. 21 from noon to 2:30 p.m.
• EICC Transfer Student Panel: Thursday, Oct. 22 from 1 to 2 p.m.
• Virtual Transfer Fair Day Four – RN to BSN Programs: Friday, Oct. 23 from noon to 2 p.m.
For more information, including the transfer colleges that will be present during the sessions, visit eicc.edu/transferweek. Call 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu.
