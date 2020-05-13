Banker, Emily

School: Fulton High School
Future plans: Will attend St Ambrose University and play softball for the Fighting Bees.
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Key Club, Spanish Club, advisor for BLIND ((Building Lasting Impressions that Never Die). 2019 QC Area All Stars, TRAC West All Conference 1st team & ICA All State 3rd team, all for softball.
Extracurriculars: See above
Favorite memory: Winning regionals in volleyball and watching our boys win regionals in basketball
Advice to future generations: Don’t miss out on school events like homecoming, sports, or extra curriculars because that is what makes the high school experience fun.
Parents' names: Connie and Paul Banker