School: Northeast Community High School
Future plans: Plans to attend Clinton Community College in the fall, then transfer to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in zoology and minor in equine training
Accomplishments: Outstanding Senior in family and consumer science Participant in mentor Clinton County Graduating with honors CCC Connectins Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Dance, FBLA, choir, horseback riding
Favorite quote: Everything happens for a reason
Advice to future generations: Dont procrastinate!!!
Parents' names: Chris and Carri Bauer