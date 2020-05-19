School: Northeast Community High School

Future plans: Plans to attend Clinton Community College in the fall, then transfer to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in zoology and minor in equine training

Accomplishments: Outstanding Senior in family and consumer science Participant in mentor Clinton County Graduating with honors CCC Connectins Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Dance, FBLA, choir, horseback riding

Favorite quote: Everything happens for a reason

Advice to future generations: Dont procrastinate!!!

Parents' names: Chris and Carri Bauer

