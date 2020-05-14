Bray, Raelynn

School: Clinton High School
Future plans: Attend Clinton community college for a major in accounting or business
Accomplishments: Raelynn partook in Ap classes all throughout high school
Extracurriculars: Raelynn was a cheerleader all four years In High school co captain senior year she cheered for football all four years and basket ball freshman year and wrestling the remainder of her high school years.
Favorite memory: Cheer and Pataskas class
Advice to future generations: Get Involved!
Parents' names: Daughter of Chris Bray and Tara Woods