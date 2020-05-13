Brewer, Justin

School: Clinton High School

Future plans: Eventually online college to get a degree in business management and eventually run his own store.

Accomplishments: 3 time Wrestling Varsity Letter Winner, 1st place at Gene Knight Memorial Invitational, 1 time honorable mention for all QC All-Area Wrestling

Extracurriculars: Wrestling

Favorite quote: “You can change lives, but don’t let it be at the expense of yours.”

Favorite memory: Any wrestling tournament

Advice to future generations: Don’t take any moment for granted, you don’t know how many more you’ll get!

Parents' names: Calista Brewer, Joseph Brewer (deceased)

Tags