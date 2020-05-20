School: Clinton High School
Future plans: Attending Scott Community College in the Fall. Getting a degree in Hospitality Management. Will also be running track. Currently working at Hy-Vee
Accomplishments: Section leader in CHS Marching Band. Captain of the girls Cross Country Team. Symphonic Band University of Dubuque honor band University of Iowa Honor Band University of Northern Iowa Honor Band NEIBA Honor Band Received a scholarship to run Track at Scott Community college.
Extracurriculars: Marching Band Symphonic Band Royal Blues Jazz Band Cross Country Track
Parents' names: April MCFall (mother)