School: Clinyon High School
Future plans: Zoey is going to join the Navy after graduation. After serving her time in the military she will go to college. She wants to be a doctor.
Accomplishments: She has been on the honor role for all her high school years. She has been on the swim team and soccer tem. She hasmany rewardsand accomplishments that show her dedication to her future.
Extracurriculars: She was in swimming and soccer. She was a cheerleader and did track and played softball. She did choir and did a couple of plays in dramaa .
Favorite quote: Be a leader not a follower andstand up forwhat you believe is right.
Favorite memory: Zoey this one time got on the floor and put alaundry basket over her hadand acted like she was trapped.
Advice to future generations: Believe in yourself and know that you are yourselves biggest cheer leader. Fight for you and believe you can do whatever you put your heart, mind, body and soul in. Have courage to fight for you and what you believe your truth is.
Parents' names: Nolan Eggersamd NicholeAnderson step parents Amber Eggers (Nolans wife) And Donald Anderson (Nichole'sHusband)