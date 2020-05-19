Kuehl, Lauryn

School: Unity Christian High School
Future plans: Intern with local horse trainers to further my experience in the equine industry.
Accomplishments: State Champion 13-14 Horsemanship State Champion 13-14 Hunter Under Saddle State Champion 16-17 Showmanship Multiple High Point Award Winner- Equine Multiple State Too 10- Equine
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, softball, equine, 4-H
Favorite quote: Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
Favorite memory: My senior night for volleyball. I served aces all night.
Advice to future generations: Stick with it, even when people tell you that you cant.
Parents' names: Jason and Renee Kuehl