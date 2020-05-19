Kuehl, Lauryn

School: Unity Christian High School

Future plans: Intern with local horse trainers to further my experience in the equine industry.

Accomplishments: State Champion 13-14 Horsemanship State Champion 13-14 Hunter Under Saddle State Champion 16-17 Showmanship Multiple High Point Award Winner- Equine Multiple State Too 10- Equine

Extracurriculars: Volleyball, softball, equine, 4-H

Favorite quote: Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

Favorite memory: My senior night for volleyball. I served aces all night.

Advice to future generations: Stick with it, even when people tell you that you cant.

Parents' names: Jason and Renee Kuehl

