Lees, Joseph

School: Fulton High School
Future plans: Plans to study History, Political Science, Government and Environmental Science at St. Lawrence University, Canton, NY.
Accomplishments: Steamer of the Month, History, Health & Drama; 3.0 Award; All-Conference Academic Award; Ron Koehn Award for Excellence in History.
Extracurriculars: Student Council, Key Club, Thespians, Varsity Track, Debate, Speech, Environmental Club, Book Club, Varsity Scholastic Bowl, Envirothon
Favorite quote: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” - George Santayana
Favorite memory: Opening my acceptance letter from St. Lawrence University
Advice to future generations: Don’t be afraid to try new things; you might find a new interest or two and make new friends along the way!
Parents' names: Vicky Kujawa