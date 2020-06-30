Lees, Joseph

School: Fulton High School

Future plans: Plans to study History, Political Science, Government and Environmental Science at St. Lawrence University, Canton, NY.

Accomplishments: Steamer of the Month, History, Health & Drama; 3.0 Award; All-Conference Academic Award; Ron Koehn Award for Excellence in History.

Extracurriculars: Student Council, Key Club, Thespians, Varsity Track, Debate, Speech, Environmental Club, Book Club, Varsity Scholastic Bowl, Envirothon

Favorite quote: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” - George Santayana

Favorite memory: Opening my acceptance letter from St. Lawrence University

Advice to future generations: Don’t be afraid to try new things; you might find a new interest or two and make new friends along the way!

Parents' names: Vicky Kujawa

