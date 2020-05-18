Long, Eathan

School: Fulton High School
Future plans: Attending Monmouth College in the fall.
Accomplishments: Steamer of the Month Stan Borgman Scholar Athlete, Brooke Bruggenwirth Memorial Scholarship, Overall Jazz Band Award Winner, Material Science Award, various academic/athletic accomplishments.
Extracurriculars: Football, Basketball, Track, , Band, Jazz Band, B.L.I.N.D., Key Club, Spanish Club
Favorite quote: Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen. Michael Jordan
Favorite memory: Trip to state track as a freshmen.
Advice to future generations: Keep kindness close to your heart.
Parents' names: Amy & Jen Pepper, Jason & Sarah Long