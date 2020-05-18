Long, Eathan

School: Fulton High School

Future plans: Attending Monmouth College in the fall.

Accomplishments: Steamer of the Month Stan Borgman Scholar Athlete, Brooke Bruggenwirth Memorial Scholarship, Overall Jazz Band Award Winner, Material Science Award, various academic/athletic accomplishments.

Extracurriculars: Football, Basketball, Track, , Band, Jazz Band, B.L.I.N.D., Key Club, Spanish Club

Favorite quote: Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen. Michael Jordan

Favorite memory: Trip to state track as a freshmen.

Advice to future generations: Keep kindness close to your heart.

Parents' names: Amy & Jen Pepper, Jason & Sarah Long

