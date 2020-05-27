School: Clinton High School
Future plans: Jack is enlisted in the Iowa Air National Guard. After Air Force basic training and technical school this year he will enroll at Iowa State for a Bachelor of Architecture degree.
Accomplishments: Eagle Scout, Prom King, Clinton Community School District Gold Key for Planning Back to School Bash, Most Varsity Points Underclassmen and Top Performing Swimmer, Honorable Mention Solo Luther College Choir Dorian Vocal Festival, awarded representative of Iowa at Gear Up National Leadership Conference in San Francisco
Extracurriculars: Swim: varsity 3 years, captain 1 year, Choir: A'Cappella 3 years, Vice President and President, Men's Double Quartet 3 years, Chamber Choir 3 years, Student Council: Class Treasurer 1 year, Student Body Webmaster 2 years, Band: Symphonic 2 years, Marching 3 years, Marching Instructor 1 year, Leo's Club: member 2 years, Drama: Thespian 3 years, Synergy: 1 year.
Favorite quote: "If you know where it's going, it's not worth doing." - Frank Gehry
Favorite memory: TPing as freshman with the seniors.
Advice to future generations: Be invested in your town. Clinton is a great place to live and has a lot of potential.
Parents' names: Scott and Kate Marlowe